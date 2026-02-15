HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dog row: Privilege notice to Con MP Renuka Chowdhury

Sun, 15 February 2026
18:58
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury/ANI on X
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been served a notice for breach of privilege for bringing a stray into the Parliament complex in her car and for allegedly making derogatory remarks against MPs. 

The Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha has taken up a complaint against Chowdhury and has asked her to respond to the charges by February 23, according to sources. 

Chowdhury had brought a rescued stray in her car to Parliament on December 1 during the Winter session, and when some members objected, she allegedly said that "those sitting inside bite, dogs don't". 

The sources said BJP MPs Brij Lal and Indu Bala Goswami submitted a notice for breach of privilege against Chowdhury, which the Rajya Sabha chairman forwarded to the Committee of Privileges. 

The committee examined the matter in its meeting held last week and decided to seek her written comments on the matter. 

The two BJP MPs moved a complaint against Chowdhury under rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States for allegedly making contemptuous and defamatory statements against members of Parliament. 

In their notice, the complainant MPs said Chowdhury stated that "those who bite are sitting inside the Parliament", which, they claimed, denigrates the respect of elected representatives and MPs of both Houses of Parliament. -- PTI

