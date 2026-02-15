Delhi businessman murder: 5 held; Bishnoi gang claim under probe

19:33

File image





Vaibhav Gandhi, a plastic granules manufacturer, was shot dead on February 9 outside his factory in Sector 4 of the DSIIDC Industrial Area in Bawana.





The police said the assailants approached his car, fired at him and fled with bags containing his laptop, phone and documents.





Gandhi was taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where he was declared dead.





Around Rs 1 crore in cash was later found inside his vehicle.





According to the police, the accused had conspired to rob Gandhi after one of them, who earlier visited his office for financial dealings, tipped off the gang about the availability of cash.





The conspirators conducted reconnaissance of the area multiple times before executing the attack, officers said.





The alleged mastermind, Sanjay alias Tau (54), along with the informer Ravinder alias Ravi (42), was arrested from Sultanpuri during the probe.





Two other accused, Sandeep alias Pujari (28) and Harish Kumar alias Sonu (45), were arrested later.





The police said the fifth accused, Arun alias Pagal (37), a bus conductor, was arrested on Friday around 11.30 pm after he allegedly fired at a police team while attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle without a number plate. -- PTI

Five men have been arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old businessman in Outer North Delhi, with police saying the killing stemmed from a robbery conspiracy, even as a social media post claiming responsibility in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang remains under investigation.