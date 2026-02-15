HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Coach of empty passenger train catches fire in Bengal, none injured

Sun, 15 February 2026
19:15
A coach of an empty passenger train caught fire at Katwa railway station in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district early on Sunday, an Eastern Railway official said. 

No injuries have been reported in the incident. 

Fire department officials said the blaze was reported around 4.30 am in a compartment of the Katwa-Azimganj passenger train standing on platform number two. 

The flames were brought under control by two fire tenders after 30 minutes. 

Railway staff promptly detached the affected coach to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining compartments, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said. 

He said the Howrah division will conduct a detailed inquiry, and a forensic team will also visit the site. 

The exact cause of the fire will be known after the probe is completed, the official said. 

Passengers at the station noticed flames engulfing the coach, triggering a brief commotion on the platform. 

The coach was severely damaged, with seats burnt to ashes, leaving only the blackened iron frames. 

The exterior also bore signs of extensive damage, officials said. 

Howrah divisional railway manager Vishal Kapoor later visited Katwa and inspected the affected coach. -- PTI

