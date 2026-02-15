HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Canada-based York Cinemas refunds 'Jana Nayagan' tickets

Sun, 15 February 2026
14:03
Canada-based York Cinemas announced the invalidation of all advance tickets for the upcoming film Jana Nayagan, stating that the film is not likely to be released before April 30. 

In an official statement issued via its social media handles, the cinema management directed affected customers to ensure their refunds are processed. 

"If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest," read the notification posted on its official X handle. 

However, York Cinemas promised VIP membership holders priority booking access once the new release date is officially confirmed. 

Incidentally, on February 12, the theatre had allowed the VIP members to retain the existing tickets while urging others to get refund processed by Sunday. 

According to the official website they of the York Cinemas, based in Ontario, Canada, which primarily showcases Indian films, VIP Membership was sold for Canadian dollar 89.99, promising priority access to Jana Nayagan FDFS. -- PTI

