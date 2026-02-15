HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

B'desh wants to reset ties with India but...: Tarique aide

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
12:24
BNP chairman Tarique Rahman
BNP chairman Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh wants to reset ties with India on a fresh footing now that ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party no longer hold power, Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP chairman Tarique Rahman, has said, asserting that the two nations should work together for "mutual benefit". 

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the landmark parliamentary elections held on Thursday. 

In an interview to PTI Videos on Saturday, Kabir stressed that the onus lies on India to recognise the changed political reality in Bangladesh after the BNP's resounding electoral mandate. 

"The change has to come from the mindset in India. Sheikh Hasina and Awami League don't exist in today's Bangladesh anymore. The people have given a clear verdict in favour of BNP," Kabir said. 

Kabir described Hasina, who fled to India after 2024's August uprising, as a "terrorist" responsible for the deaths of over 1,500 people. 

Kabir urged the Indian government to ensure that its territory is not used by Hasina or other Awami League figures in ways that could affect stability in Bangladesh. 

"India must not be seen as complicit in any activities that undermine Bangladesh's sovereignty. Once that is addressed, normal diplomatic cooperation can resume. We are neighbours and should work together for mutual benefit," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B'desh wants to reset ties with India but...: Tarique aide
LIVE! B'desh wants to reset ties with India but...: Tarique aide

T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'
T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul terms Hardik Pandya India's biggest threat ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo but tips Pakistan to edge the high-pressure contest.

India among 13 nations to be invited to Tarique's swearing-in
India among 13 nations to be invited to Tarique's swearing-in

Highlighting the party's broader stance on international relations, he added, "Friends to all, malice to none."

Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend
Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend

Bangladesh is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other regional leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of its next prime minister, Tarique Rahman. Modi may not attend due to a prior engagement with French...

Missing Indian student found dead in California
Missing Indian student found dead in California

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who went missing in the US, has been found dead, according to the Indian mission in San Francisco.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO