HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Balloon with Pak airline mark found at IAF site in Agra; probe on

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
20:51
File image
File image
A balloon bearing the name of Pakistan International Airlines was found inside an Air Force technical area in Agra, the police said on Sunday. 

Assistant commissioner of police Gaurav Singh said a case was registered on February 12 at Shahganj police station following a complaint from the Indian Air Force. 

"A balloon shaped like an aircraft, coloured green and white, was found in the technical area of the Air Force premises," he said, adding that a thread was also attached to the balloon. 

However, no device or suspicious material was found in the balloon, he added. 

A detailed investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Updates: Hardik, Bumrah strike early; Pakistan 3 down
T20 WC Updates: Hardik, Bumrah strike early; Pakistan 3 down

T20 WC: Kishan blitz powers India to 175 vs Pakistan
T20 WC: Kishan blitz powers India to 175 vs Pakistan

Kishan's power-packed 77 leads India to 175/7 against Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again avoided the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss, in the T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday.

LIVE! Balloon with Pak airline mark found at IAF site in Agra
LIVE! Balloon with Pak airline mark found at IAF site in Agra

Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row
Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row

Sanjay Manjrekar: ' It's unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don't play at all.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO