HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Avalanche hits J-K's Doda; Bhaderwah-Pathankot road blocked

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
21:22
File image
File image
An avalanche blocked the Bhaderwah-Pathankot inter-state road in Doda district of the Union Territory on Sunday, leaving dozens of vehicles stranded, a police officer said. 

Bhaderwah superintendent of police Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma said the avalanche struck between Thanthera and Guldanda, around 18 kms from Bhaderwah town, around 5 pm. 

No casualties were reported. Guldanda is a famous winter destination in the Jammu region, and over 250 vehicles carrying tourists had crossed the area when the avalanche occurred, he said. 

He said a few dozen vehicles belonging to local vendors have been stuck. 

Men and machinery have been pressed to clear the road. 

The highway connecting Bhaderwah with Basholi in Kathua was reopened for traffic earlier in the day by the Border Roads Organisation after the successful completion of a snow clearance operation that lasted more than two weeks. 

The SP said the road is likely to be thrown open for traffic by 9 pm. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Updates: Hardik, Bumrah strike early; Pakistan 3 down
T20 WC Updates: Hardik, Bumrah strike early; Pakistan 3 down

T20 WC: Kishan blitz powers India to 175 vs Pakistan
T20 WC: Kishan blitz powers India to 175 vs Pakistan

Kishan's power-packed 77 leads India to 175/7 against Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again avoided the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss, in the T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday.

LIVE! Balloon with Pak airline mark found at IAF site in Agra
LIVE! Balloon with Pak airline mark found at IAF site in Agra

Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row
Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row

Sanjay Manjrekar: ' It's unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don't play at all.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO