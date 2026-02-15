HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Australia mull including Smith in crucial game against Sri Lanka

Sun, 15 February 2026
14:34
Injury-hit Australia could consider bringing in veteran Steve Smith to bolster their stuttering batting as the former champions aim to keep their fate in their own hands when they face Sri Lanka in a crucial T20 World Cup Group B clash in Pallekele on Monday. 

Australia risk an early exit after suffering a shock 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe in their previous match. 

They now need victories in their remaining group matches against Oman and Sri Lanka to progress to the Super Eights without relying on other results. 

Australia are currently third on the group table with two points from as many games. 

The 2021 champions, who have been marred by injuries, were bowled out for 146 following a dramatic top-order collapse against Zimbabwe. 

Captain Mitchell Marsh, who also opens the innings, missed Australia's second game running and remains under an injury cloud suffering from internal testicular bleeding. 

Smith has joined the squad as Marsh's cover, but the 36-year-old is yet to be officially added to the 15-man T20 World Cup squad. Australia can include him without replacing anyone, as they have a spare spot following the injury-enforced exit of pacer Josh Hazlewood. -- PTI

