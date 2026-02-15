HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 hurt, 40 two-wheelers destroyed in fire in building basement near Mumbai

Sun, 15 February 2026
16:26
File image
Five persons were injured, and 40 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire at the basement of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, civic officials said.

The blaze broke out in the basement parking of a residential building in the Sagaon area of Dombivli town around 4 am, an official said.

A woman sustained burn injuries, while a man was hurt after he jumped out of a flat on the first floor of the building, and three others sustained minor injuries, Namdeo Chowdhary, chief fire officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, told PTI.

The injured persons, all of whom resided on the first floor, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

At least 40 two-wheelers parked in the basement were destroyed in the fire, the official said.

Two fire engines rushed to the spot, and the blaze was put out in an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. -- PTI

