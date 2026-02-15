HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5 held after encounter in connection with Dalit man's murder in UP

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
11:18
File image
File image
Five men, including three named accused, were arrested following a police encounter in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Dalit man in the Rasra area Ballia, officials said on Sunday. 

Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire, they said. 

According to the police, Satya Prakash Ram, a resident of Gurgujpur village in Rasra, was returning home on Saturday afternoon when he was allegedly stabbed to death by three men near a liquor shop in Sawara village following an argument. 

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Om Prakash, a case was registered against Sundaram Singh, Raja Singh, and Umakant Pandey -- all residents of Sawara village -- under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

Ballia superintendent of police Omvir Singh on Sunday said Pandey was arrested soon after the incident. 

He said that around 4 am on Sunday, during a vehicle-checking drive near the Navapura-Mahatwar Road, police signalled four motorcycle-borne suspects to stop. 

However, they opened fire at the police team in an attempt to escape. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! French Prez Macron to meet Modi on Feb 17 in Mumbai
LIVE! French Prez Macron to meet Modi on Feb 17 in Mumbai

T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'
T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul terms Hardik Pandya India's biggest threat ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo but tips Pakistan to edge the high-pressure contest.

Missing Indian student found dead in California
Missing Indian student found dead in California

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who went missing in the US, has been found dead, according to the Indian mission in San Francisco.

Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend
Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend

Bangladesh is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other regional leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of its next prime minister, Tarique Rahman. Modi may not attend due to a prior engagement with French...

AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots
AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol refutes a foreign media report regarding the Air India AI171 plane crash investigation, emphasizing that the probe is ongoing and trusting Indian agencies.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO