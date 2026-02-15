5 held after encounter in connection with Dalit man's murder in UP

11:18

Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire, they said.





According to the police, Satya Prakash Ram, a resident of Gurgujpur village in Rasra, was returning home on Saturday afternoon when he was allegedly stabbed to death by three men near a liquor shop in Sawara village following an argument.





Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Om Prakash, a case was registered against Sundaram Singh, Raja Singh, and Umakant Pandey -- all residents of Sawara village -- under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





Ballia superintendent of police Omvir Singh on Sunday said Pandey was arrested soon after the incident.





He said that around 4 am on Sunday, during a vehicle-checking drive near the Navapura-Mahatwar Road, police signalled four motorcycle-borne suspects to stop.





However, they opened fire at the police team in an attempt to escape. -- PTI

