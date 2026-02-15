HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 militants, including two women, arrested in Manipur

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
11:00
image
Three militants, including two women, belonging to different banned organisations have been arrested in two districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made in Tengnoupal and Imphal East districts on Saturday, a police statement said.

Security forces arrested two women cadres of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the vicinity of Sunrise Ground in Tengnoupal district.

They have been identified as Akoijam Sakhenbi (23) and Chongtham Hembaby (17).

A militant belonging to the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit was arrested from Napetpalli in Imphal East district.

He has been identified as Ingudam Ingocha Singh (50), and a .32 pistol loaded with five cartridges has been seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, security forces seized a 10 kg IED near Sijang Kuki village in Churachandpur district on Friday. It was safely defused by the bomb disposal team, it added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! French Prez Macron to meet Modi on Feb 17 in Mumbai
LIVE! French Prez Macron to meet Modi on Feb 17 in Mumbai

T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'
T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul terms Hardik Pandya India's biggest threat ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo but tips Pakistan to edge the high-pressure contest.

Missing Indian student found dead in California
Missing Indian student found dead in California

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who went missing in the US, has been found dead, according to the Indian mission in San Francisco.

Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend
Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend

Bangladesh is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other regional leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of its next prime minister, Tarique Rahman. Modi may not attend due to a prior engagement with French...

AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots
AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol refutes a foreign media report regarding the Air India AI171 plane crash investigation, emphasizing that the probe is ongoing and trusting Indian agencies.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO