Follow Rediff on:      
2 involved in shooting at migrant workers in Punjab nabbed after encounter

Sun, 15 February 2026
18:48
File image
Two persons, allegedly involved in the shooting at migrant labourers in Punjab's Moga district, were arrested following an exchange of gunfire with the police there on Sunday.

Jobanpreet sustained a bullet injury in his leg following an encounter near Ghalkalan village, while his accomplice, Akashdeep, was also nabbed, said police.

Two migrant labourers were injured after three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at a group of workers in the district on February 10.

Moga senior superintendent of police Ajay Gandhi on Sunday said police had prior information about the presence of the two accused involved in the shooting incident.

A police team intercepted Jobanpreet and Akashdeep, who were on a motorcycle, and signalled them to stop. But they opened fire at the police, said the SSP while speaking to reporters.

When police retaliated, Jobanpreet sustained a bullet injury in his leg.  Akashdeep, who tried to run away, was also apprehended.

The bike used in the crime has also been recovered, said the SSP.

Two weapons, along with four empty shells and one live round, have been recovered from them. The accused fired four to five rounds at the police.

However, no one from the police team sustained any injury. -- PTI

