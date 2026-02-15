2 held in Ayodhya for robberies posing as STF, SOG personnel

19:55





A joint team successfully cracked the armed robbery case registered via FIR No. 40/2026, wherein the plaintiff reported being robbed of a gold chain, bracelet, watch, and mobile phone by unidentified individuals in a four-wheeler on January 27.





Following an investigation, they arrested two suspects, identified as Saurabh Pandey, son of a resident of Bharti Ka Purwa Ramgarh (PS Cantonment, District Basti), and Mahesh Singh, resident of Pindara (PS Musafirkhana, District Amethi).





The accused were apprehended from Abbusarai village located on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow highway.





During interrogation, the accused stated, "We are an active gang. We used to steal diesel from trucks parked at roadside eateries. After being caught several times, we have now begun kidnapping and robbing. We borrow vehicles from others, travelling in groups of five to six, targeting businessmen or lone four-wheelers who are likely to have a lot of money. When we find an opportunity, we force them into the vehicle, assault them, and threaten them with weapons."





The accused said they robbed them of valuable jewellery, mobile phones, and cash. Posing as police officers/SOG/STF officers, they made calls to relatives using the hostage's mobile phone, requesting money from their accounts, and withdraw the money.





"Posing as police officers, we threaten them not to inform anyone, and then beat them up and leave them somewhere on the highway. This is how we operate as gangs," the accused told the investigators.





From their possession, the vehicle WagonR, which was used in the incident, 2 country-made pistols of 315 bore and 4 live cartridges and the looted property, a gold chain and a silver bracelet and Rs 50,000 cash were recovered.





All the accused have criminal histories and are facing trial in various districts. -- ANI

