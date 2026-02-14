HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will Pak players shake hands with India? Salman Agha says...

Sat, 14 February 2026
14:42
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha remained non-committal on whether his side would shake hands with India ahead of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, but said he expects players from both teams to uphold the spirit of the game.
        
India captain Suryakumar Yadav had announced in Dubai last September during the Asia Cup that his team would not shake hands with Pakistan as a mark of respect for the Indian citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year. The decision was also described as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army during 'Operation Sindoor'.

It is understood that the same protocol is likely to be followed on Sunday, with neither captain expected to shake hands at the toss or at the end of the match.
         
"We will see about it tomorrow," Agha said on whether the custom will be followed.
          
With tension prevailing around the game after Pakistan's initial boycott, the skipper wanted to steer clear of any controversies and said that he would like both teams to adhere to spirit of cricket.
          
"I expect game should play in the spirit it has always been played since it's inception," Agha said. -- PTI 

1 dead, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai metro pillar collapses

LIVE! Will Pak players shake hands with India? Salman Agha says...
LIVE! Will Pak players shake hands with India? Salman Agha says...

