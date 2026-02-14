HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will Modi Attend Ramayan Event In Mumbai?

Sat, 14 February 2026
Share:
19:42
image
Producer Namit Malhotra, who claims the budget for his two-part Ramayan is Rs 4,000 crores, is  all set to formally introduce all the characters  of his film and the team behind the epic at a spectacular event planned for Ram Navami, March 26, 2026.

The invitees for the evening will include the whos who from the world of politics, entertainment  and sports. 

It is being whispered that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may grace the occasion. Home Minister Amit A Shah is  confirmed  to attend.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, has personally invited many VIP guests.

The event will be held at the Gateway Of India, Mumbai, under the tightest security.

-- Subhash K Jha

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cabinet okays India's 1st road-rail tunnel under Brahmaputra
LIVE! Cabinet okays India's 1st road-rail tunnel under Brahmaputra

Interest of...: Tarique Rahman's 1st remarks on India ties
Interest of...: Tarique Rahman's 1st remarks on India ties

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman called for maintaining law and order and sought cooperation in building a safe and humane Bangladesh after his party's victory in parliamentary elections.

'Wait for 24 hours': SKY on India-Pak handshake
'Wait for 24 hours': SKY on India-Pak handshake

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha remained noncommittal on whether their teams will shake hands before or after their T20 World Cup clash.

1 dead, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai metro pillar collapses
1 dead, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai metro pillar collapses

The incident took place around 12:20pm on the arterial LBS Road in front of Johnson and Johnson factory in Mulund area.

On Valentine's Day, man shoots girlfriend, then self in car
On Valentine's Day, man shoots girlfriend, then self in car

In a tragic incident in Noida, a man allegedly shot his girlfriend before taking his own life inside a car, prompting a police investigation into the suspected murder-suicide.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO