Will Modi Attend Ramayan Event In Mumbai?

19:42

Producer Namit Malhotra, who claims the budget for his two-part Ramayan is Rs 4,000 crores, is all set to formally introduce all the characters of his film and the team behind the epic at a spectacular event planned for Ram Navami, March 26, 2026.





The invitees for the evening will include the whos who from the world of politics, entertainment and sports.





It is being whispered that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may grace the occasion. Home Minister Amit A Shah is confirmed to attend.





Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, has personally invited many VIP guests.





The event will be held at the Gateway Of India, Mumbai, under the tightest security.





-- Subhash K Jha