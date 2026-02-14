HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharad Pawar to be discharged from Pune hospital today: Doctors

Sat, 14 February 2026
12:11
NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar, who was undergoing treatment for a chest infection at a private hospital in Pune, will be discharged from the facility on Saturday, the hospital administration stated.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic earlier this week from his residence in Baramati town, Pune district, after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough.

Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman & managing trustee of the hospital, said that Pawar is in good health and has recovered well. He will be discharged later in the day.

"The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements," the doctor said.

The former Union minister, who lost his nephew and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, is an oral cancer survivor. -- PTI 

