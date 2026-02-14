HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul Gandhi's policy is to lie loudly, repeat it: Shah

Sat, 14 February 2026
14:33
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that in FTA and trade deals, the interests of farmers and fishermen have been fully secured and slammed top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading them with 'lies'.

Addressing a well-attended BJP rally in Puducherry's Karaikal, Shah alleged that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, "has started a new tradition of telling lies daily."

"Its Rahul Gandhi's policy to lie, lie loudly, repeat it. But people have identified your lie manufacturing factory," he said. 

The provisions in FTA and the trade deal, apparently the Indo-US one, should be studied carefully and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has ensured 100 per cent protection" for Indian farmers and fishermen, Shah said.

He charged that farmers' interests were "sold off" during the UPA regime headed by the late Manmohan Singh.

The BJP veteran also expressed confidence that in 2029, under PM Modi, BJP-led NDA will assume power again at the Centre. -- PTI 

