Puducherry releases final voter list 2026; women outnumber men

20:59

The Department of Elections in Puducherry on Saturday released the final voter lists for all 30 Assembly constituencies, with women outnumbering men.





District Collector and District Election Officer A Kulothungan released the final electoral rolls at his office.





The total number of voters in the Union Territory is 9.44 lakh, including 4.44 lakh men, 5 lakh women, and 139 voters registered under the third-gender category.





The Chief Electoral Officer, P Jawahar, said that, following Election Commission directives, a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was carried out from October 27, 2025, to February 14, 2026, using January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The final rolls were published earlier in the day.





The exercise involved 100 per cent physical verification of electors through enumeration forms personally delivered and collected by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).





The comprehensive revision led to the identification and removal of a substantial number of ineligible electors, including deceased persons, voters who had permanently shifted to other states, and duplicate entries.

The draft rolls were initially published on December 16, 2025, following the enumeration phase under SIR.





Of the 10.22 lakh electors enrolled as of October 27, 2025, a total of 1.03 lakh ineligible voters were removed from the draft roll.





During the statutory period for filing claims and objections from December 16, 2025, to January 19, 2026, 42,719 eligible electors were added, while 16,619 ineligible electors were deleted.





Accordingly, the final electoral roll for 2026 was published.





The final roll will be displayed at all polling stations for two days and can be viewed at Voter Facilitation Centres in ERO offices for seven days from today, excluding holidays. -- PTI