Part of metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, 3-4 feared hurt

Sat, 14 February 2026
13:23
Three to four persons are feared injured after a portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund in north-east Mumbai collapsed on Saturday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place around 12:20pm on the arterial LBS Road in front of Johnson and Johnson factory, the official said.

"A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler. Three to four persons are feared injured. Fire brigade and police personnel as well as staffers of the firm constructing the metro rail route (Line 4) are at the spot to monitor post-incident operations," he said.

Further details are awaited, the official added. PTI 

