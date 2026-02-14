HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Noida techie injured after being hit by stray bull

Sat, 14 February 2026
Share:
09:03
image
A 26-year-old software engineer was injured after being hit by a stray bull while returning from work in Noida's Sector 168, police said on Friday.

A CCTV clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening under the jurisdiction of the Expressway police station when Prakhar Bhardwaj, who works with a multinational company in Greater Noida, was riding back to his paying guest accommodation in Sector 168.

According to the police, the bull attacked Bhardwaj from the front, hitting him on the head, after which he fell on the road along with his motorcycle. 

He lost consciousness and lay on the road for nearly 20 minutes.

A passerby used his fingerprint to unlock his mobile phone and informed his family.

He was subsequently taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to another hospital in Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment, the police said. 

Police said no formal complaint has been lodged by the family so far.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pannun plot: Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
LIVE! Pannun plot: Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court

'A very big carrier group' sent towards Iran: Trump
'A very big carrier group' sent towards Iran: Trump

Trump further reiterated his claim that he ended 'eight wars in 10 months', and said the Russia-Ukraine conflict was the toughest of all.

Does NCP merger now depend on BJP's green signal?
Does NCP merger now depend on BJP's green signal?

Senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif admitted that Ajit Pawar was holding talks with NCP (SP) leaders on the merger of the two factions before his death.

Court orders inspection of Lamborghini involved in accident
Court orders inspection of Lamborghini involved in accident

A local court in Kanpur has directed police to conduct a technical and mechanical inspection of the Lamborghini involved in a recent accident on VIP Road, which resulted in several injuries. The court's decision came after the car's...

India vs Pakistan: Decision on Abhishek Sharma on Saturday
India vs Pakistan: Decision on Abhishek Sharma on Saturday

India will have a net session on Saturday evening, and Abhishek Sharma's fitness will be monitored closely before taking a final call.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO