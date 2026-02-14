Noida techie injured after being hit by stray bull

09:03

A 26-year-old software engineer was injured after being hit by a stray bull while returning from work in Noida's Sector 168, police said on Friday.





A CCTV clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media.





The incident occurred on Tuesday evening under the jurisdiction of the Expressway police station when Prakhar Bhardwaj, who works with a multinational company in Greater Noida, was riding back to his paying guest accommodation in Sector 168.





According to the police, the bull attacked Bhardwaj from the front, hitting him on the head, after which he fell on the road along with his motorcycle.





He lost consciousness and lay on the road for nearly 20 minutes.





A passerby used his fingerprint to unlock his mobile phone and informed his family.





He was subsequently taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to another hospital in Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment, the police said.





Police said no formal complaint has been lodged by the family so far. -- PTI