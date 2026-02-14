New 'Charlie's Angels' film in works at Sony Pictures

12:54

The new Charlie's Angels film is in the works at Sony Pictures with Pete Chiarelli, known for Crazy Rich Asians, tapped to write a screenplay.





The upcoming project is in early development, and more details are yet to be shared by the makers, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.





Directed by McG, the first film released in 2000, featuring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz.





Following the successful reception of the film by the audience, the makers of the spy action comedy released another film, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in 2003.





The first film crossed over USD 200 million at the box office, with the sequel earning over Rs 250 million at the worldwide box office.





In 2019, a different film, which wasn't a sequel to the previous two installments released.





It featured Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the lead roles. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film turned into a box office flop.





The films were based on the hit 19761981 ABC television series of the same title, created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts. It starred Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett-Majors and Kate Jackson. -- PTI