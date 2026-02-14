Man shoots girlfriend, then himself in car on V-Day

16:31

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot his 26-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself inside a parked car in Sector 107 in Noida, police said on Saturday.





The bodies were found inside the car parked near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road under the limits of Sector 39 police station on Saturday morning.

Police said they were alerted about the car, which had the registration number DL14CL6473, prompting a team to respond to the scene.





Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh told PTI, "A boy and a girl were found inside the car with gunshot wounds to their heads. A pistol was found in the boy's hand, and the car was locked from the inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide."





The deceased have been identified as Sumit, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, and Rekha, a resident of Sector 101 in Noida. Their families have been notified, officials said.





Senior police officials and a forensic team inspected the scene. An inquest report was prepared, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police stated. -- PTI