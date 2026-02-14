Maha Cong chief 'equates' Tipu with Shivaji; BJP reacts

20:45

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday courted controversy by suggesting equivalence between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, triggering fierce condemnation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who called the comment "shameful".





Tipu Sultan remains a polarising figure of history, with one segment invoking his bravery in battle against the British, while others have pointed to his bigotry and ill-treatment of Hindus in several parts of south India.





On the other hand, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is universally feted for his military genius as well as administrative skills based on benevolence and social welfare.





Sapkal was speaking to reporters in Buldhana on the controversy over the portrait of Tipu Sultan in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by Shiv Sena corporators there and Hindu outfits.





While pointing to the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the way he presented the idea of 'Swarajya', Sapkal gave the example of Tipu Sultan's call for battle against the British and claimed this was an ideal articulated on the same lines.





"In that sense, Tipu Sultan emerged as a warrior and a bhoomiputra of Bharat. He never embraced poisonous ideologies, Rather, as a symbol of valour, we should regard Tipu Sultan on par (samakaksh is the word Sapkal used) with Shivaji Maharaj," the Congress leader said.





Hitting out at Sapkal, Fadnavis said the comparison was condemnable and asserted the Congress leader must feel ashamed of himself.





"Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Sapkal should apologize for comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan. The Congress should take cognisance of this matter, and its allies must clear their stand on Sapkal's statement," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.





Later, in a post on X, Sapkal said the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is unparalleled, while Tipu Sultan was valiant and a lover of Swarajya.





"It was by taking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an ideal that he (Tipu Sultan) fought against the British," Sapkal said in the post.





He further hit out by claiming those following the ideology of the Sangh-BJP were slaves and spies of the British when Tipu Sultan was fighting the foreign rulers.





"Therefore, Devendra Fadnavis should not get into the pretence of teaching us history. The people of Maharashtra have not forgotten what all BJP-RSS, (former governor) Bhagatsingh Koshyari along with others spewed against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and disrespected him," Sapkal said.





Posting an image, the Maharashtra Congress chief said, "These are the pictures of both Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan on the original copy of the Constitution."





Meanwhile, senior Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe also lashed out at Fadnavis. -- PTI