'Long live love': Mamata greets people on Valentine's Day

Sat, 14 February 2026
16:25
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday greeted people on Valentine's Day through a post on X.

An avid user of social media, this was the first time that Banerjee posted a message on Valentine's Day. 

The post comes at a time when political parties are gearing up for the Assembly polls.

In her message, the chief minister began with a poem in Bengali which read, "Long live love. Love endures, thrives, and continues for a long time."

She wrote, "Valentine's Day is a celebration of love in all its forms and manifestations, in its widest and noblest sense; love that transcends caste, creed, class and religion."

"It is this spirit of love that has guided my journey in public service. A love for the people strong enough to withstand storms, patient enough to listen, and bold enough to fight for justice and dignity," the post added.

Reacting to the post, CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty said the SFI had opened a stall of progressive literature near the chief minister's residence at Rashbehari under the theme 'Manifesto of Love' and suggested that she could visit it.

Banerjee has on earlier occasions extended greetings on various festivals and events. However, a Valentine's Day message is being seen in political circles as an apparent outreach to younger voters ahead of the polls. -- PTI 

