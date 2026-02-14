HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Is this a life?': Adityanath takes swing at Delhi AQI

Sat, 14 February 2026
Share:
13:54
image
Likening the air quality of the national capital to a 'gas chamber', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that people in Uttar Pradesh enjoy a clean environment and are not being suffocated, despite all the developmental work.

While speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, Adityanath stated that one of the biggest global challenges today is environmental degradation.  

"The environment here is quite good; there is no pollution. Without pollution, there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution exists, it harms the lungs. If our supply of oxygen is compromised, the entire body suffers," he explained. 

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the renovated Block Development Officer's office in Jungle Kauria, Gorakhpur, the UP government said. 

He shifted his focus to Delhi's air quality, saying, "You see the condition in Delhi? It feels like a gas chamber. The situation is dire; breathing is difficult, and there's a burning sensation in the eyes. Doctors advise those suffering from asthma, as well as the elderly and children, to stay indoors. What kind of life is this?"  

He cautioned that any disruption to the environment could lead to similar circumstances. "We are fortunate here; we have development without a suffocating environment," Adityanath added. 

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 211, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1 dead, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai metro pillar collapses
1 dead, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai metro pillar collapses

A metro pillar collapse in Mumbai's Mulund area has resulted in injuries and property damage, raising concerns about construction safety.

LIVE! Rahul Gandhi's policy is to lie loudly, repeat it: Shah
LIVE! Rahul Gandhi's policy is to lie loudly, repeat it: Shah

Sunday's Game Will Be Fireworks Under The Clouds
Sunday's Game Will Be Fireworks Under The Clouds

A shortened game will be like a sprint where the risk element will be high. Who will win when emotion meets execution remains to be seen.K R Nayar reports from Colombo.

22-year-old Indian student goes missing in US, search on
22-year-old Indian student goes missing in US, search on

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, has gone missing in California, prompting a search by local authorities and involvement from the Indian consulate.

VIDEO: Modi makes historic landing at Assam highway airstrip
VIDEO: Modi makes historic landing at Assam highway airstrip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility in Assam, boosting regional defense and disaster response capabilities.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO