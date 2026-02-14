Interest of...: Tarique Rahman clears air on India ties

18:25

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said that the interests of the country and its people will determine Bangladesh's foreign policy.





"The interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy," Rahman said when he was asked about Bangladesh's ties with neighbouring India during his first press conference following the BNP's landslide win in national elections held on February 12.





He also called for maintaining law and order "at any cost" and sought cooperation from all in building a safe and humane Bangladesh.

Addressing a press conference, Rahman said, "We need everyone's cooperation to build a safe and humane Bangladesh. This time, everyone must play a responsible role in rebuilding the country."

"No injustice can be done to anyone on any excuse. Law and order must be maintained at any cost," Rahman was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune.

Rahman's BNP on Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the landmark parliamentary elections. The BNP leader is set to become the prime minister for the first time. He will replace the interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.



Rahman said the freedom-loving people of the country had made BNP victorious, describing the outcome as "the victory of the people."

"From today, everyone is free. Congratulations to all. With the participation of all, the journey of a fascism-free state has begun in the country," the BNP chairman said.

"Everyone's thoughts are important in building the country. We will build the country based on everyone's opinions," he said.