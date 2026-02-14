HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong built 3, but we built 5 bridges on Brahmaputra: PM

Sat, 14 February 2026
17:04
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Congress, accusing it of neglecting the Northeast and promoting insurgency in Assam during its rule.

Addressing BJP workers at a rally in Guwahati, Modi alleged that the Congress always endangered the nation's security, with fear and insecurity prevailing during its tenure in Assam.

''The Congress indulged in polarisation and vote bank politics, and took decisions that promoted these,'' he said.

"The partition of the country took place due to the Muslim League, but now there is 'MMC' -- Maoist, Muslim, Congress -- and people should be aware,'' Modi said.

The PM accused the Congress of protecting infiltrators, but the BJP is "committed to end illegal immigration, and so the next five years are very important for the state''.

He also claimed that the Congress, being out of power in Assam for 10 years, is "more dangerous than when it was in power, and this is evident from the venomous statements made by its leaders". 

For seven decades, the Congress built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra, but the BJP government constructed five bridges in 10 years, he asserted.

The PM said all-round development is taking place in Assam due to the efforts of the BJP government. -- PTI  

LIVE! Cong built 3, but we built 5 bridges on Brahmaputra: PM
