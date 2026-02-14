HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bomb scare on IndiGo flight, crew finds bomb threat note

Sat, 14 February 2026
13:00
image
A Shillong-bound aircraft was moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Saturday after the discovery of a handwritten note claiming that a bomb has been placed in the plane, an official statement said.

The discovery was made before passengers boarded the IndiGo flight 6E 7304.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the handwritten note was discovered inside the lavatory by one of the crew members in the morning.
The aircraft is being thoroughly searched, but nothing has been found so far, an AAI spokesperson said.

"The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay, and all precautionary measures as per standard operating procedure are being taken," the statement added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Part of metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, 3-4 feared hurt
LIVE! Part of metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, 3-4 feared hurt

Sunday's Game Will Be Fireworks Under The Clouds
Sunday's Game Will Be Fireworks Under The Clouds

A shortened game will be like a sprint where the risk element will be high. Who will win when emotion meets execution remains to be seen.K R Nayar reports from Colombo.

VIDEO: Modi makes historic landing at Assam highway airstrip
VIDEO: Modi makes historic landing at Assam highway airstrip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility in Assam, boosting regional defense and disaster response capabilities.

22-year-old Indian student goes missing in US, search on
22-year-old Indian student goes missing in US, search on

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, has gone missing in California, prompting a search by local authorities and involvement from the Indian consulate.

Pannun plot: Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty, faces 40-yr jail
Pannun plot: Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty, faces 40-yr jail

Gupta, 54, pleaded guilty to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

