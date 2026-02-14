HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bangladesh EC publishes gazette of newly elected MPs

Sat, 14 February 2026
Share:
11:17
image
Bangladesh's Election Commission has published a gazette of newly elected members of Parliament from the 13th general election, paving the way for their swearing-in, media reports said on Saturday.

The gazette was published for 297 out of the 300 parliamentary constituencies late on Friday, state-run BSS news agency reported.

The notification was signed by Akhtar Ahmed, secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat.

The next step is the swearing-in ceremony, which will officially seat them in Parliament, according to the bdnews24 news portal.

Parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh on Thursday across 299 of the country's 300 constituencies, while the results from two seats were withheld.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) bagged 209 out of 297 seats and is making a return to power after a gap of two decades.

The right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami, known to be close to Pakistan, secured 68 seats.

The Awami League party of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was barred from contesting the elections, which recorded 59.44 per cent voter turnout.

The 13th Parliamentary elections assumed significance as they were held after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation, including widespread attacks on minorities after the student-led protests brought down the 15-year rule of Hasina in August 2024.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian student goes missing in US
LIVE! Indian student goes missing in US

Modi makes historic landing on ELF at Assam highway
Modi makes historic landing on ELF at Assam highway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in the northeast region, located in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The facility will serve both civil and military purposes.

Pannun plot: Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty, faces 40-yr jail
Pannun plot: Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty, faces 40-yr jail

Gupta, 54, pleaded guilty to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Modi's Long Game With Trump Has Paid Off
Modi's Long Game With Trump Has Paid Off

India and the US have entered a new phase in their relationship, marked by greater parity, point out Harsh V Pant and Vivek Mishra.

Will India Include This Match-Winner Against Pakistan?
Will India Include This Match-Winner Against Pakistan?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan?

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO