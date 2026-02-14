Ajit Pawar plane crash: Rohit Pawar writes to Shah, DGCA

19:28

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a comprehensive and transparent probe into the January 28 plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar.





In a social media post, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA said he has sent an email, along with a presentation marking his concerns, to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).





Sharing photographs of the letters and emails sent to them, he said the objective of his demand is not political but to ensure that the truth behind the accident is established beyond doubt.





"It is important that the actual sequence of events is placed before the people so that there is no room for speculation or suspicion," Rohit Pawar said.





In a press conference on February 10, Rohit Pawar had claimed there was reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic air crash. -- PTI