Action soon against Sena-UBT leaders who backed BJP in Chandrapur: Raut

Talking to reporters here, Raut said whatever happened in Chandrapur was not the position of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.





No one in the party has supported the move taken by the local leaders in Chandrapur, the Rajya Sabha MP emphasised.





"Just wait and watch," Raut said.





When asked whether the party will crack the whip on the issue, Raut said, "There will be action. Those who have consumed bullshit will certainly be asked for an explanation."





"If local leaders have taken a stand for their selfish interests by keeping the party in the dark then I am confident that Shiv Sena (UBT) will take a stand on the matter," Raut added.





The faction-ridden Congress on Tuesday suffered a major embarrassment after a surprise alliance between rivals Sena-UBT and the BJP led to the election of a BJP mayor in Chandrapur.





BJP's Sangeeta Khandekar won the election by a single vote, defeating Congress candidate Vaishali Mahadule.





Sena-UBT corporator Prashant Danav was elected deputy mayor. -- PTI

