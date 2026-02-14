HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 friends killed in road accident in Haryana's Sonipat

Sat, 14 February 2026
14:52
Representative image
Five friends died while two sustained injuries when their SUV rammed into a tree in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said on Saturday.

 The victims were returning to Rohtak on Friday evening after attending a wedding ceremony in Gohana, Bhawar village when the accident occurred, they said.
 
The SUV was mangled in the collision, and three individuals died on the spot, while two succumbed at the hospital. One of the injured remains in critical condition, the police said.
 
The deceased were identified as Sagar, Deepak, Sahil, Mohit, and Ankush, all aged between 22 and 27, officials said, adding that they were residents of Khidwali and Ghuskani villages in Rohtak district. -- PTI

