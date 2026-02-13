HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman jumps from Delhi hotel as partner refuses to marry

Fri, 13 February 2026
Share:
20:45
image
A 20-year-old woman was injured after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a hotel in the Farsh Bazar area of East Delhi after her partner refused to marry her on Friday, police said.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on the internet, in which the woman appears sitting on the ledge of a window with her knees drawn up.

Police received a call around 1 pm reporting that a girl had jumped from a hotel located on the 60 Feet Road near the Farsh Bazar area.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the woman, a resident of Sunder Nagri, had checked into the hotel along with a 22-year-old man, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two argued in the hotel room after the man refused to marry her, following which the woman allegedly jumped out of the window from the fourth floor in a fit of anger, police said.

As passersby noticed her, a crowd quickly gathered on the busy road below. 

Some people placed cardboard cartons directly beneath the window in an attempt to cushion her fall and prevent serious injury.

Moments later, she jumped.

Those at the scene rushed forward, lifted her immediately, and rushed her to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Her condition was not immediately known, police added.

Speaking to reporters, an eyewitness, Mohammad Mumtazir, said, "I was just leaving on my bike when I saw the girl sitting on the ledge above. She was about to jump, and people were standing there trying to stop her. After that, a man from the electronics shop showed promptness and put cardboards on the ground."

Police said further enquiry is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Shedding colonial mindset': PM at Seva Teerth
LIVE! 'Shedding colonial mindset': PM at Seva Teerth

Man faints, dies at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem
Man faints, dies at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem

The man, identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra and residing in Salem, collapsed after complaining of chest pain. According to the police, he had gone to see Vijay.

BNP set to sweep Bangladesh polls; Rahman to be PM
BNP set to sweep Bangladesh polls; Rahman to be PM

If the Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins, Tarique Rahman will be Bangladesh's first male prime minister in 36 years.

Victorious BNP presses for Hasina's extradition
Victorious BNP presses for Hasina's extradition

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has reiterated its demand for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for equal and respectful relations with all...

T20 WC: Rain Threat For India Vs Pakistan Match In Colombo
T20 WC: Rain Threat For India Vs Pakistan Match In Colombo

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology issued a special bulletin on Friday morning, warning the public about possibility of rain in Colombo on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO