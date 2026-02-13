White Knight Corps GOC reviews operational preparedness in J-K's Pallanwala

22:00

GOC of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra meets with forces in Pallanwala sector of J-K./Courtesy X





"In the forward reaches of Pallanwala and Rajouri, the GOC White Knight Corps, alongside the GOC Cross Swords Division and GOC Romeo Force, reviewed the security landscape and operational preparedness along the Line of Control and the counter-terrorism grid," the White Knight Corps said on X.





Stating that soldiers stand resolute, alert, prepared and battle-ready at all times amid unforgiving terrain, the Army said, "We Serve, We Protect."





On Thursday, the GOC visited the forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri district, and asked the troops to maintain relentless vigil and professional excellence to meet emerging threats, the Army said.





The GOC interacted with the troops deployed on the LoC at Naushera sector, where he was apprised of their high state of readiness, intensive training regimen and enhanced measures to sharpen surveillance, precision engagement and combat effectiveness, the Army said. -- PTI

The General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Friday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control in the Pallanwala sector of Jammu and Kashmir to review the security landscape and operational preparedness of troops.