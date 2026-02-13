HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TVK members heckle scribes reporting on man's death

Fri, 13 February 2026
Television journalists were roughed up by a few Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) members near a hospital where a man who attended party chief Vijay's meeting died earlier on Friday, police said.

The journalists, waiting at the hospital, sought a senior functionary of the TVK the reason for the death of Suraj, from Maharashtra, and also asked if the latter was provided with an entry pass containing the QR code.

However, a few TVK members who accompanied the district functionary asked the TV crew not to take any visuals and roughed them up.

This led to an argument between the mediapersons and the TVK functionaries, police said.

Police who arrived at the spot pacified both the groups.

Suraj, who fainted at the rally venue before Vijay had arrived, was rushed to a hospital and he was declared brought dead by doctors, police said.  -- PTI

