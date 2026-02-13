T'gana municipal polls: Cong surges ahead with 240 wards

12:46





Twelve people were elected unanimously, official sources said. The counting of votes began at 123 centres across the state at 8 am. The election was held on February 11 for 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities and 414 wards in seven municipal corporations on February 11.





The outcome of the three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters. DGP B Shivadhar Reddy has said comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes. PTI

The ruling Congress secured 240 wards in the Telangana Municipal elections, counting for which progressed on Friday. While the opposition BRS bagged 140, the BJP trailed with 37 wards, as per early trends. Of the results of 448 wards declared, AIFB (All India Forward Block), AIMIM, CPI(M) and Independents won 6, 1,1 and 14 respectively.