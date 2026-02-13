'Tarique Rahman's dynamism behind BNP win in Bangladesh'

10:19





He noted that, while there were a few untoward incidents, the elections largely remained peaceful, with people from all religions voting.





Karin said, "The people will support BNP. It's a very popular party in Bangladesh. With Tarique Rahman's dynamic leadership, the BNP got a landslide victory. Our expectation is that the country will move peacefully and democratically. After a long time, the Bangladeshi people exercised their voting rights in Bangladesh. People actually were in a festive mood, and they cast their vote according to their choice. People enjoyed this election and exercised their voting right, especially according to their choice".





"All the people were voting, they have exercised their voting right, and there is no question of Hindus or Muslims or Buddhists or Christians. All the Bangladeshis, in 1971, were liberated from Pakistan to Bangladesh. Everybody, all the communities fought against the bloody Pakistani armies," he said.





He hoped the BNP would work on good governance and justice to ensure the country's political harmony continues. On BNP, retired Government Official Mazharul Islam told ANI, "They (BNP) should give the greatest opportunity in the country. This is the expectation of the people of Bangladesh. I hope the party gives the best facilities, especially to the marginalised people of the country, then in the long run, BNP will go ahead in future."





He expressed optimism on stability returning to Bangladesh and added that in the initial phase, BNP needs to be strong in its approach so as to bring back discipline in the organs of the government. -- ANI

