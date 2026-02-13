HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex falls over 800 points in early trade

Fri, 13 February 2026
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, led by steep losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions which weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60. Technology stocks extend the brunt of selling pressure from the previous session.

Heavyweights such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were the major laggards on the Sensex. Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Trent, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, IndiGo, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were also trading in the red territory. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the only gainers. The BSE SmallCap Select Index dropped 1.93 per cent, while the MidCap Select Index fell 1.40 per cent. -- PTI

If the Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins, Tarique Rahman will be Bangladesh's first male prime minister in 36 years.

The BNP on Friday claimed victory in the general elections in Bangladesh to replace the interim administration

The PM's landing will be followed by an IAF airshow featuring around 16 aircraft.

'Among corporates, about 60% of income is now reported under the new tax regime.'

