Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 90.64 against US dollar

19:03

he rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day 3 paise lower at 90.64 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities.





Forex traders said rupee traded in a narrow range with a weakening bias as a firm dollar limited the upside for emerging market currencies including the rupee.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.69 against the US dollar, and touched an intraday high of 90.60 and a low of 90.79 during the day.





At the end of the trading session, the domestic unit was quoted at 90.64 (provisional), lower by 3 paise over its previous close.