Retail liquor prices set to rise in Uttar Pradesh

23:05

According to a press statement, the state cabinet cleared the policy, introducing higher licence fees for retail vendors and revisions in pricing norms that are expected to push up liquor prices across categories in the new financial year.





Meanwhile, the state has also notified a dedicated excise export policy for 2026-29, making it the first in the country to introduce a standalone framework to promote overseas shipment of liquor manufactured within the state.





The policy seeks to encourage investment in distilleries, bottling, packaging and logistics to enhance Uttar Pradesh's footprint in global markets.





Officials said the export push and domestic excise reforms are designed to strengthen revenue mobilisation while expanding the state's presence in the alcoholic beverages sector.





As part of the changes, the minimum guaranteed revenue (MGR) or licence fee for retail liquor shops has been raised by 7.5 percent, while bhang shop licence fees will go up by 10 percent.





The government has also provided for a marginal increase in the special additional excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).





In a significant pricing reform, the maximum retail price (MRP) of country liquor and Uttar Pradesh Made Liquor (UPML), except for 25 per cent v/v strength, will be rounded up to the next multiple of Rs 10.





A new 100 ml pack has also been introduced for 42.8 per cent v/v UPML.





Officials estimate these measures could yield an additional Rs 1,500 crore in revenue. -- PTI

