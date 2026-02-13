HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Red Fort blast: Court grants 45 more days to NIA to conclude probe

Fri, 13 February 2026
Share:
20:47
image
A Delhi court on Friday granted 45 more days to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to conclude its probe in connection with a blast near the Red Fort here on November 10, 2025.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Pitamber Dutt of the Patiala House Courts granted the additional time on the NIA's plea seeking a 90-day extension on the ground of probing further the financial and digital links of the accused.

The court also extended till March 13 the judicial custody of the seven accused -- Amir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganie, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Soyab.

Soyab was produced in the court physically, while the others attended the proceedings through video-conferencing.

The premier investigating agency's plea had sought an 'extension of the investigation and custody remand period beyond the statutory period of 90 days, up to 180 days', in accordance with the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), regarding the seven accused.

Dr Umar-un-Nabi was driving an explosives-laden Hyundai i20 car that detonated outside the Mughal-era Red Fort in the national capital on November 10, 2025, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

PTI had earlier reported that the sophisticated terror module spearheaded by a group of doctors was actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar being the alleged key planner.   -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Shedding colonial mindset': PM at Seva Teerth
LIVE! 'Shedding colonial mindset': PM at Seva Teerth

Man faints, dies at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem
Man faints, dies at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem

The man, identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra and residing in Salem, collapsed after complaining of chest pain. According to the police, he had gone to see Vijay.

BNP set to sweep Bangladesh polls; Rahman to be PM
BNP set to sweep Bangladesh polls; Rahman to be PM

If the Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins, Tarique Rahman will be Bangladesh's first male prime minister in 36 years.

Victorious BNP presses for Hasina's extradition
Victorious BNP presses for Hasina's extradition

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has reiterated its demand for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for equal and respectful relations with all...

T20 WC: Rain Threat For India Vs Pakistan Match In Colombo
T20 WC: Rain Threat For India Vs Pakistan Match In Colombo

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology issued a special bulletin on Friday morning, warning the public about possibility of rain in Colombo on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO