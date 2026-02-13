HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get Bishnoi gang threat

Fri, 13 February 2026
Share:
21:38
File image of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (right) and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
File image of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (right) and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Friday received a threat through an audio clip with the sender claiming to be "Harry Boxer", a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police said. 

While Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh received a threat for the second time this week, five rounds had been fired at Shetty's multi-storey residence in the city earlier this month. 

The audio clip circulated on various social media platforms following which the Mumbai police launched a probe, an official said, adding that it is suspected that similar threats were issued to many others across the country. 

The police are probing, among other things, whether the voice heard in the clip was genuine or generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, he said. 

The person purportedly speaking in the clip identified himself as Harry Boxer, and also claimed responsibility for the firing at a shop in "Marina Grande in Portugal" along with his aide "Sunil Meena" on Friday. 

Earlier this week, Singh's manager received a threat through WhatsApp. 

The crime branch of Mumbai police is probing the case. 

In the latest threat, "Harry Boxer" threatened that the Bishnoi gang will deal with Singh in such a way that his "next seven generations will remember it." 

"You are very fond of giving advice to people and telling them to file police complaints. You too have filed a police complaint. No problem," the voice said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGCA slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Air India
LIVE! DGCA slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Air India

BNP set to sweep Bangladesh polls; Rahman to be PM
BNP set to sweep Bangladesh polls; Rahman to be PM

If the Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins, Tarique Rahman will be Bangladesh's first male prime minister in 36 years.

Over 60% Bangladeshis vote 'yes' to change Constitution
Over 60% Bangladeshis vote 'yes' to change Constitution

A referendum on the implementation of a reform package in Bangladesh saw a 60.26 per cent voter turnout, with the 'yes' vote winning a clear majority, the Election Commission announced.

Man faints, dies at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem
Man faints, dies at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem

The man, identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra and residing in Salem, collapsed after complaining of chest pain. According to the police, he had gone to see Vijay.

T20 WC: Rain Threat For India Vs Pakistan Match In Colombo
T20 WC: Rain Threat For India Vs Pakistan Match In Colombo

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology issued a special bulletin on Friday morning, warning the public about possibility of rain in Colombo on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO