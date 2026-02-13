HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM shifts to new office Seva Teerth, first decisions on...

Fri, 13 February 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shifted to his new office Seva Teerth from the colonial-era South Block building near Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill. The shift came on a day -- February 13 -- that marked 95 years since the formal inauguration of New Delhi as India's modern capital in 1931. 

On Friday, the prime minister reached Seva Teerth Complex in a motorcade along with Union ministers Manohar Lal and Jitendra Singh and top PMO officials, and inaugurated the complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat. 

Modi garlanded a statue of Lord Ganesha in the PMO and took important decisions targeted at welfare of women, farmers, youth and vulnerable citizens. In the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and top officials including principal secretaries P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, the prime minister signed files approving the launch of PM RAHAT Scheme for extending life-saving protection for every citizen and doubling the number of lakhpati didis to six crore.

Under the PM Rahat initiative, accident victims will get cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical help, officials said. The government has crossed the landmark of three crore lakhpati didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline. -- PTI

