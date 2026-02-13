HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM dials B'desh: 'Delighted to speak with Tarique Rahman'

Fri, 13 February 2026
16:16
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman on his party's victory in the neighbouring country's parliamentary elections and extended India's continued commitment to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of both countries. 

The BNP on Friday is cruising towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls in the country and is all set to return to power after a gap of two decades. 

"Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. "I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," Modi wrote on X.

BNP's Gayeshwar Chandra Roy secured a victory in Dhaka-3 constituency.

Opener Brian Bennett smashed a half-century and pacer Blessing Muzarabani bagged four wickets as Zimbabwe caused the biggest upset of the T20 World Cup, outclassing Australia by 23 runs.

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, an Indian student killed in a US police crash, faces another tragedy as her father dies just before a USD 29 million compensation deal is announced.

A UN Security Council report indicates that Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was reportedly linked to a terror attack on the Red Fort in New Delhi. The report also highlights JeM's activities, including the establishment of a...

