PM dials B'desh: 'Delighted to speak with Tarique Rahman'

16:16





The BNP on Friday is cruising towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls in the country and is all set to return to power after a gap of two decades.





"Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. "I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," Modi wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman on his party's victory in the neighbouring country's parliamentary elections and extended India's continued commitment to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.