HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Part I of Budget session ends, LS to meet on March 9

Fri, 13 February 2026
Share:
12:48
image
The stormy first part of the Budget session, which saw heated exchanges over the India-US interim trade deal and unpublished memoir of former army chief M M Naravane, concluded Friday and the House will now reassemble on March 9. 

The three-week recess period will allow standing committees to examine allocations to various central ministries given in the Union Budget. Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned for one hour after Opposition members raised slogans demanding resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Puri. The opposition members were also protesting against the India-US interim trade agreement.

The first part of the Budget Session began on January 28 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of the two Houses. The Lok Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes and repeated adjournments from February 2 afternoon after the Chair disallowed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to quote from the excerpts of the memoir of Naravane relating to the India-China conflict of 2020. 

The House witnessed noisy protests and dramatic scenes in the coming days leading to the suspension of seven Congress and one CPI-M member from the House for the remainder part of the Budget session for unruly behaviour, including climbing on tables of officials and throwing torn papers at the Chair. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BNP thanks India for recognising B'desh election verdict
LIVE! BNP thanks India for recognising B'desh election verdict

India will...: Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman; BNP reacts
India will...: Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman; BNP reacts

The BNP on Friday claimed victory in the general elections in Bangladesh to replace the interim administration

Oppn MPs demand Hardeep Puri's resignation over Epstein links
Oppn MPs demand Hardeep Puri's resignation over Epstein links

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after opposition members raised slogans demanding the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and protesting against the India-US interim trade agreement.

BNP heads for landslide win, Tarique Rahman set to become PM
BNP heads for landslide win, Tarique Rahman set to become PM

If the Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins, Tarique Rahman will be Bangladesh's first male prime minister in 36 years.

What Caused Nifty IT's 6% Fall On Thu?
What Caused Nifty IT's 6% Fall On Thu?

The Nifty IT index hit a more than nine-month low, trading at its weakest level since April 17, 2025.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO