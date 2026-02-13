Opposition brings heat on CM Stalin over Rs 5,000 payout

13:15





Leading the charge, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the timing of the summer special allowance and the advance release of the 'Magalir Urimai Thogai'.





"Have you seen what the fear of electoral defeat is making this puppet Chief Minister do? After stalling the Rs 1,000 payout for 28 months, the Stalin government is now suddenly providing a summer special fund along with three months of advance payment. Did we not have summers in 2024 and 2025, Mr Stalin?" he asked, taking to X. Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government had ruined the state's law and order, making it unsafe for women ranging from young girls to the elderly.





He claimed the announcement was a patchwork job to counter the AIADMK's growing campaign titled 'Vidia Atchi Veetu Bill-ay Satchi' (The dawning rule, the house bill is the witness), which highlights the financial losses suffered by families under the current regime. -- PTI

The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin following his early morning announcement of a Rs 5,000 consolidated payout to women beneficiaries, terming it a "sign of election fatigue and fear of imminent defeat" in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls.