MPs demand Hardeep Puri resign over Epstein 'links'

MPs from across the opposition parties held placards reading "Who's grip, who's choke" during the demonstration. This comes after Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, claimed he has verified information linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to the recently released Epstein files by the US Department of Justice.





Addressing reporters, the Rae Bareli MP questioned why Ambani, whose name reportedly appeared in the Epstein-related files, has not been jailed. "I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani."





He further claimed that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US nuclear deal and criticised the government's handling of sensitive issues. Responding to Gandhi's remarks, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at Rae Bareli MP and dismissed the allegations as baseless, describing them as "elements of buffoonery" and having "entertainment value."





Later that day, soon after Gandhi's remarks, Puri addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters. Puri criticised Gandhi for walking out of the Lok Sabha after delivering his speech. -- ANI

The Opposition MPs on Friday staged a protest outside the Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex while demanding the resignation of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is under fire after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned his links with the infamous Jeffrey Epstein.