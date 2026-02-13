Man sentenced to death in Odisha for killing wife in acid attack





Rana, a resident of Santragadia in the Nilgiri police station area, had thrown acid on his wife, Banita Singh, her elder sister and the sister's two children.





Banita succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.





Within one and a half months of their marriage, Banita discovered that Rana was already married and had two children.





Subsequently, she left the home of her in-laws and began living with her parents, special public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Mohanty said.





Enraged by this, Rana attacked her and her family members with acid on February 20, 2023.





The court had held Rana guilty on February 4.





The verdict was delivered after the court examined 34 witnesses, 110 exhibits and 33 material objects. Six other accused in the case were acquitted, Mohanty said. -- PTI

Judge Abdul Samim Akhtar awarded the death sentence to Chandan Kumar Rana, besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.