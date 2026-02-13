HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man faints at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem, dies

Fri, 13 February 2026
15:49
A 37-year-old man fainted at a TVK rally in Salem addressed by party chief Vijay and died on the way to hospital, police said on Friday. The man, identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra and residing here, collapsed after complaining of chest pain, and was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

"He was declared brought dead at the medical facility," a police official said. He also claimed that Suraj had undergone angioplasty sometime ago. The police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI

