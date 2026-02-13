HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamata extends greetings to BNP's 'Tariquebhai'

Fri, 13 February 2026
Share:
14:56
The EC office in Dhaka. Pic: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters
The EC office in Dhaka. Pic: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated the people of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Tarique Rahman, following the party's projected win in Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections. 

Banerjee also extended warm wishes to the neighbouring country for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan. In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy. Wish that our relations with Bangladesh be always cordial." 

The Daily Star reported that counting has been completed in 286 constituencies, with 13 remaining to be finalised. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and allies have secured a significant lead or victory with 210 seats. 

They are followed by Jamaat & allies with 69 seats, while Islami Andolon Bangladesh holds one seat, and others account for six seats. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman after the projected results showed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leading to a victory in the neighbouring country's 13th parliamentary elections. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Big Upset! Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs
T20 WC Big Upset! Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs

Opener Brian Bennett smashed a half-century and pacer Blessing Muzarabani bagged four wickets as Zimbabwe caused the biggest upset of the T20 World Cup, outclassing Australia by 23 runs.

LIVE! Cong slams Fadnavis over Bishnoi's threats to film stars
LIVE! Cong slams Fadnavis over Bishnoi's threats to film stars

BNP's Hindu leader wins; Jamaat's lone Hindu candidate loses
BNP's Hindu leader wins; Jamaat's lone Hindu candidate loses

BNP's Gayeshwar Chandra Roy secured a victory in Dhaka-3 constituency.

Father of Indian girl killed in US dies before $29mn settlement
Father of Indian girl killed in US dies before $29mn settlement

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, an Indian student killed in a US police crash, faces another tragedy as her father dies just before a USD 29 million compensation deal is announced.

UN links JeM to Red Fort blast, warns of women terror wing
UN links JeM to Red Fort blast, warns of women terror wing

A UN Security Council report indicates that Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was reportedly linked to a terror attack on the Red Fort in New Delhi. The report also highlights JeM's activities, including the establishment of a...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO