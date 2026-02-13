Mamata extends greetings to BNP's 'Tariquebhai'

14:56

Banerjee also extended warm wishes to the neighbouring country for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan. In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy. Wish that our relations with Bangladesh be always cordial."





The Daily Star reported that counting has been completed in 286 constituencies, with 13 remaining to be finalised. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and allies have secured a significant lead or victory with 210 seats.





They are followed by Jamaat & allies with 69 seats, while Islami Andolon Bangladesh holds one seat, and others account for six seats. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman after the projected results showed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leading to a victory in the neighbouring country's 13th parliamentary elections. -- ANI

